No new Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Sabah yesterday.

Therefore, the cumulative positive cases remained at 416.

The total number of recoveries also remained at 392 with no reports of patients recovering from the virus yesterday.

There are currently 16 active cases in Sabah, including 12 in Sandakan, two in Kota Kinabalu and one each in Tawau and Penampang.

No new deaths were reported yesterday, leaving the total number of Covid-19 casualties in the state at eight cases, or 1.9 per cent of all the cases.