PBB Piasau branch secretary quits to join PSB

MIRI: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Piasau branch secretary Kharul Farillah Mohd Ali announced yesterday he had quit the party to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

He said his decision to join PSB was due to the party’s vision and mission to bring about change to the people and uplift the living standard of the poor.

“The Bumiputera community especially those in Lambir, Miri and Sibuti have been left behind over the past 40 to 50 years.

“Not much has changed for us here in terms of development,” he said after handing over his membership form to PSB Lambir pro tem chairman Abu Bakar Amit at the PSB Senadin branch office, here.

Among those present were PSB Lambir pro tem deputy chairman Ishak Ahmad and vice chairman Lila Mohamad, and PSB Senadin Women chief cum branch secretary Suzanne Lee.

Abu Bakar meanwhile said PSB Lambir currently has some 350 registered members, with a few hundred more new members expected to join the party in the coming weeks.

He added that he, together with Ishak and Lila, have been moving on the ground to attract more new members apart from preparing for the upcoming state election.

“The people on the ground are frustrated and want infrastructure as well as electricity and water supplies which have been promised to them but not fulfilled carried out,” he said.