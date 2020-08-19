Putting Bung Moktar in charge for Sabah election a suicidal move – Rahman Dahlan

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Sabah UMNO leaders have protested against the appointment of Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman cum UMNO chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to lead the coalition’s election machinery in the upcoming state election.

UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said putting someone who is facing charges in court as the ‘war general’ in the state election is a suicidal move for the party and an insult to the people of Sabah.

“This is such a savage insult. For us, UMNO and its allies have a very big chance of winning because Warisan has failed and its leadership is weak.

“We have all the reasons to win. Why give the bullet to the opponents? No party in the whole world would put someone who is actively attending court cases to lead the campaign. This is a suicidal move,” he said.

The former Kota Belud MP said this at a press conference tonight, which was also attended by a dozen of Sabah UMNO current and former leaders.

Earlier today, Barisan Nasional chairman cum UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, at a press conference at the Parliament Building, announced the appointment of Bung Moktar to lead the charge in Sabah state election.

Abdul Rahman said his ‘group’ had tried to meet up with Ahmad Zahid to explain the situation at the grassroots but to no avail.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the Sabah State Election to be held on Sept 26, nomination on Sept 12, while early voting is on Sept 22. – Bernama