RM622,000 slated for 311 fishermen in Jemoreng

MUKAH: An allocation of RM622,000 is slated for 311 eligible fishermen in Jemoreng this year, which would enable them to buy new gears and equipment.

In announcing this, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the amount was a part of the total RM20 million granted by the Sarawak government for eligible fishermen across the state.

“Every recipient would receive RM2,000, and the payout is expected to start this September,” he said in his opening remarks for the ‘Community Extension Outreach Programme’ for Matu District, conducted by the Agriculture Department on Monday.

On a related subject Uggah, who also heads the Ministry of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development (Manred), said 171 coastal fishermen from Jemoreng had benefitted from the ‘Landas’ (Monsoon Season) Relief Aid programme, where a total of RM153,900 had been paid out between January and March this year.

“The next payment of RM102,600 will be disbursed during the next ‘landas’, expected to hit from November to December,” he said.

According to Uggah, Manred is now planning to set up several income-generating activities that the fishermen could undertake during the off-fishing season.

“We’re eyeing for them to go into modern farming systems like fertigation and hydroponics.

“We will arrange for an exhibition to introduce and promote these systems here,” he said.

Uggah said it had always been one of the government’s key objectives to help farmers and fishermen in Sarawak increase their incomes.