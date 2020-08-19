Shell customer drives home brand new car

KOTA KINABALU: Karen Liew Sem Yee from Manggatal won a Perodua Axia car in the “Jalan Terus Bersama Shell” Borneo Promotion contest held in February to June 2020.

“I was very surprised to receive a call from Shell Loyalty Bonuslink Card, informing me that I had won the grand prize of a brand new Axia Car. I have always been refuelling at Shell stations, but I never expected to win a car just by swiping my BonusLink card at a Shell petrol station. I am indeed very thankful to Shell for rewarding me, and now my family and I can enjoy our car rides in our brand new Axia car. It is indeed so real,” said Karen when receiving the car at the Shell Mega Gas petrol station in Manggatal yesterday.

The grand prize winner had participated in the contest aimed at rewarding customers when refuelling their vehicles at all Shell petrol stations in Sabah, Labuan and Sarawak during the promotion campaign.

The Borneo “Jalan Terus Bersama Shell” Local Promotion, which ended on 15th June 2020, was a collaboration between Shell Timur Sdn Bhd and Bonuslink, whereby customers stood the chance to win exclusive prizes when they made minimum purchases of RM40 of any Shell fuel in a single receipt and swipe with their valid Bonuslink card for the transactions.

A total of 430 prizes were rewarded to customers. The grand prizes were two Perodua Axia cars. Another unit was won by a Shell customer from Kuching in Sarawak.

As for the consolation prizes, there were 18 mountain bikes, and 190 Shell RM100 fuel vouchers which had been handed over to customers at the Shell petrol stations where they had entered into the contest, while 220 customers were rewarded with 5,000 Bonuslink points, which were credited to their Bonuslink accounts.

Two winners of the mountain bikes, Randey Bin Maidin and Tan Lee How, also attended yesterday’s ceremony to collect their prizes.

At the celebration, Shell Borneo District Manager Yakub Tuarang reiterated that “Shell’s mission is to make customers life’s journey better and by collaborating with our loyalty partner BonusLink, we are able to reward customers for their loyalty by giving them more value when they choose to refuel at Shell.”

During the event, Shell also mentioned on the current ongoing campaign “Memori Indah Bersama, Bonus Berganda” whereby BonusLink card members stand a chance to win free Cornetto ice creams or Milo packed drinks, when they swipe with their valid BonusLink card from 17th August till 27th September 2020.