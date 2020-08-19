SRDC to clamp down on errant Selangau Bazaar traders

SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is going to clamp down on errant traders at Selangau Bazaar, who continue to flout the council’s by-laws.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai lamented some traders have been displaying their goods and merchandise in front of their shops along the five-footway, blocking the passage for the public.

“For Selangau Bazaar, the usage of the five-footway has become so rampant that some shop owners even totally blocked the five-footway.

“Some even used the back lanes as stores and putting unused items.

“We will get public health officers and enforcement to enforce certain by-laws accordingly,” he told The Borneo Post after a spot check with SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong on Monday.

They also visited Stapang Bazaar and Sekuau.

“We will bring certain issues for discussion to find better solutions to them,” Sempurai said.

He added there is also the issue of public toilets in poor condition.