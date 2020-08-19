Swinburne to hold virtual and on-campus Application Day

KUCHING: School-leavers who are keen to pursue an Australian quality education locally with Malaysian fees are invited to join the upcoming Swinburne Virtual Application Day and Swinburne Application Day.

Participation at the event tomorrow (Aug 20) until Saturday (Aug 22) are by appointment basis only, the university said in a statement today.

“The Swinburne Virtual Application Day happening from Aug 20 to 22 will be conducted via Zoom meeting from 10am to 7pm daily. The Swinburne Application Day on the other hand, will be held on campus at the Swinburne’s Multi-Purpose Hall (MPH) on Aug 22 from 10am to 3pm,” the statement read.

Admission to both virtual and on-campus events is free.

Guests must pre-register their attendance online via www.swinburne.edu.my/applicationday/ and choose their preferred date and time slot, Swinburne said.

Targeted at SPM, STPM, O-Level, A-Level, and UEC school-leavers, the Application Day events provide an opportunity for prospective students to speak to the university’s representatives either virtually or face-to-face.

Students will be counselled directly by Swinburne’s experienced education counsellors and academic staff from the Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science; Faculty of Business, Design and Arts; and School of Foundation Studies so they are better informed about the courses offered at the university.

Additionally, students can also enquire about their study options; teaching and learning facilities; scholarships and other types of financial assistance; professional recognition; employment opportunities; application process; and other related information.

Meanwhile, eligible students who attend the on-campus Application Day can apply on the spot and receive their Letter of Offer on the same day. For on-the-spot application, they are advised to bring along relevant documents such as identification card and birth certificate (Malaysian students) or original passport (international students); original academic transcripts with grading system; and original English language proficiency test results (MUET, IELTS, TOEFL or equivalent qualification).

Swinburne said it is also currently offering the Start With Zero Fees Programme to new commencing students.

The exclusive programme entitles students to a two-week free trial classes at Swinburne’s Sarawak campus where students have the opportunity to adapt and experience the university’s teaching and learning style.

For new commencing students, the course delivery mode will be blended learning, a combination of both online and face to face learning. However, students also have the option to study fully online if they wish to do so.

All classes for Foundation, Diploma and Degree programmes will commence on Sept 1, 2020.

With almost a decade of experience in online delivery, Swinburne uses the latest learning management system CANVAS, one of the world’s leading system that is also adopted by other renowned universities such as Harvard, Stanford and Yale.

Swinburne’s online learning mode also includes virtual classrooms and online library in addition to having its key laboratories available remotely using special software.

For details on courses, scholarships, application and other related matters members of the public are advised to email them at [email protected].

For more information about Swinburne, they can also visit www.swinburne.edu.my or its Facebook page (@swinburnesarawak), Instagram (@swinburnesarawak), Twitter (@Swinburne_Swk) or YouTube channel.