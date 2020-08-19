Water cut at Warisan Square over RM450,000 unsettled bill

KOTA KINABALU: More than 200 owners and tenants of Warisan Square affected by the Water Department’s disconnection of their water supply have been urged to first form an action committee to resolve their woes.

Incumbent Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew made the suggestion on Monday during a dialogue with them on how best to solve the problem, so that their water supply can be reconnected soon.

“I was made to understand that the unsettled accumulated water bill is to the tune of more than RM450,000. Given the occupants’ hardship and loss of business, I have suggested that the action committee appeal to the Water Department for a grace period of three months for the initial settlement. The remaining outstanding sum owed to the Department can be settled by instalments in the months to come,” she said.

According to their spokesman, their water supply was disconnected on Saturday (Aug 15) and by Sunday (Aug 16), even their tanks had dried up, by virtue of their failure to pay the water bill through the now-defunct Management Corporation as alleged. They also expressed their fear that their electricity supply would be disconnected anytime soon for the same reason.

Later, when their appointed lawyer turned up at the meeting, Liew, who is also the caretaker Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, handed over the matter to her while advising the aggrieved party to

make the necessary payments to Ng’s Trust Account for partial settlement of the unpaid water utility bill.

“As a short-term resolution, the lawyer will channel the payments on their behalf to settle part of the outstanding debt with the relevant department,” she said.

Liew, however, said she would be willing to meet with the owners and tenants as well as the lawyer again if the need arose.