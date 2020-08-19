WHO chief warns against vaccine nationalism

GENEVA (Aug 19): The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the world needs to prevent vaccine nationalism so as to guarantee the equitable access and fair allocation of Covid-19 vaccines, reported Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing from Geneva, the WHO head said that once a successful vaccine has been identified, WHO’s strategic advisory group will provide recommendations for their appropriate and fair use.

He told reporters that the allocation of vaccines is proposed to be rolled out in two phases.

In phase 1, he said, doses will be allocated proportionally to all countries participating in the WHO-led vaccine development plan simultaneously to reduce the overall risk.

And in phase 2, consideration will be given to countries in relation to threat and vulnerability.

“For most countries, a phase 1 allocation that builds up to 20 per cent of the population would cover most of the at-risk groups,” he said.

The WHO chief stressed that only when those highest risk people from the virus everywhere and at the same time are protected, then the world can stabilise health systems and rebuild the global economy.

“Like an orchestra, we need all instruments to be played in harmony to create music that everyone enjoys,” he said. – Bernama