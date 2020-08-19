Work begins to improve traffic flow at Lopeng Tengah

MIRI: The RM1 million traffic flow improvement project for Lopeng Tengah road began yesterday, with work expected to be completed by early November.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the project would involve road widening and the installation of traffic lights at the area’s T-junction.

“The project, which is funded by the state government, is implemented by the Public Works Department (JKR).

“Once the project is completed, it is hoped that it will help to solve the traffic congestion woes faced by motorists while using the road, particularly during peak hours,” he told reporters at the project site yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman said the road widening work would take about two months.

“JKR will do the road widening first, then followed by the installation of the traffic lights at the T-junction in the area,” he said.

Kampung Lopeng Tengah village chief Nilawati Simat thanked the state government for approving and funding the project.

She said Lopeng Tengah road connects to SMK Lopeng Tengah as well as serves as an alternative route to the Miri Hospital and Miri Airport areas.

Nilawati pointed that road accidents are frequently reported in the area as there are presently no traffic lights at the T-junction.