AAS taken aback Malanjun not conferred ‘Tun’ title

MIRI: Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) said former Chief Justice of Malaysia Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Richard Malanjun deserves to be conferred the nation’s highest honour ‘Dato Seri Setia Mahkota (DSSM)’ which carries the title ‘Tun’.

Its president Ranbir Singh said the association is of the opinion that Malanjum’s extensive and long service to the nation makes him deserving of the award.

He stated this when asked by The Borneo Post on AAS’ stand on the issue which has become a hot topic after Malanjun was bypassed this year in the conferment of titles in conjunction with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah’s birthday.

A civil rights group, Malaysia First, has proposed that the former Chief Justice be conferred the nation’s highest honour.

The group has been reported by the Malay Mail as questioning whether Malanjum was yet to receive the title that all his peninsula-based predecessors have been given because he is an East Malaysian.

The group congratulated all the recipients of awards, honours and medals on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong including current Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat

who is awarded the title of ‘Tun’.

“However, we are dumbfounded with the peculiar record that the immediate former Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard is now both the only head of Judiciary who has hailed from East Malaysia and the only head of Judiciary who is not awarded the title ‘Tun’,” it said in a statement.

Malaysia First praised Malanjum’s legacy as the head of the Judiciary, despite holding the post for a short tenure of 276 days.

Quoting Sabah Law Society president Brenndon Keith Soh, the group said Malanjun’s vision for reforms saw the Judiciary embrace technology, the empanelling of judges in the Federal Court via e-balloting, the practice of collective decision making amongst the four office bearers of the Judiciary and the promotion of transparency in the judicial appointment process by engaging and consulting with the three Bars of Malaysia.

Calling it a blatant sidelining of a brilliant former chief justice from being awarded the title of ‘Tun’ just because he was the only chief justice who hailed from East Malaysia, the group has started an online petition to plead for the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to consider Malanjum for the next list of recipients of the title ‘Tun’.

The group also called for support from all Malaysians of all regional, ethnic, religious, linguistic, political and social-economic backgrounds, all political parties and civil society groups, especially those in Sabah and Sarawak.

In Jan 2019, AAS cheered the judicial reforms, administratively already rolled out by Malanjun at the helm even before statutory amendments were made.

This included consultation of the three bars – Malaysia Bar Council, Sabah Law Society and AAS – on the appointments and interviews of the short-listed candidates for the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC).

To discuss all matters in connection with administration of justice, a consultative committee, comprising the top four judges and members of the judiciary, representatives of the Attorney-General’s chambers and representatives of the bars, was also set up on Oct 17, 2018.