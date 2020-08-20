Analysts positive on Dialog’s resilient growth

KUCHING: Dialog Group Bhd’s (Dialog) resilience against the challenging operating environment brought on by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, garnered positive views from analysts and they expect the group to continue its strong growth momentum.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) pointed out that Dialog has a sustained growth pace in place.

It noted, “With Pengerang Phase 1 and 2 in operations, Phase 3 is now expected to commence commercial operations in the financial year 2022 (FY22), with land reclamation now completed and construction works currently ongoing. Beyond Phase 3, Dialog still has another 500 acres available for future development in the Pengerang area.”

Aside from that, it pointed out hat Dialog is also expanding its Langsat facilities by another 85,000 cubic meters of storage capacity, targeting operations by mid-FY22. An additional 17 acres of land is still available for expansion beyond this, potentially adding another 200,000 cubic meters in the long term to bring the total Langsat facilities to over one million cubic meters (from 770,000 cubic meters currently).

AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s research team (AmInvestment) also noted that Dialog’s earnings growth for FY21F onwards is expected to be driven by the full-year contribution of Pengerang Phase 1E’s 430,000 m3 storage, commenced operation in 3Q2019, and Tanjung Langsat 3 terminal’s initial 120,000 m3 capacity, of which half commenced in October 2019 and the rest in January 2020.

On Dialog’s performance for FY20 performance, Kenanga Research said Dialog’s FY20 core earnings growth was mainly propelled by higher associates’ contribution, bolstered by the commencement of Pengerang Phase 1E during the year.

“This was able to offset the slight drop in revenue, most likely dragged by lower downstream contributions from slower O&M and EPCC work orders, and lower upstream contribution due to weaker oil prices,” it said.

For the individual quarter, it noted that Dialog’s 4QFY20 core net profit (CNP) grew 11 per cent y-o-y, similarly thanks to the higher associate’s contributions from commencement of Pengerang Phase 1E, combined with a revenue growth of 20 per cent, due to full commencement of Langsat Terminal 3 in the previous quarter.

Sequentially, Dialog’s core earnings grew four per cent q-o-q, helped by full quarter contributions of Langsat Terminal 3 – resulting in a seven per cent improvement in revenue, on top of a 32 per cent reduction in finance cost recognition due to accounting reasons.

“All these were able to offset lower associates’ income by 26%, as a result of forex translation losses incurred in Pengerang LNG2,” it added.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘outperform’ rating on the stock. It continued to like Dialog for its solid earnings delivery track record, defensive business with recurring earnings from its tank terminal businesses, and Pengerang Phase 3 acting as a main growth catalyst driver over the longer term.