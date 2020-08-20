Couple, son among four in family busted for drugs

KUCHING: Four members of a family, including a couple and their son, were arrested by police for drug-related offences in Bau yesterday morning.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspects were a 48-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife, the couple’s 27-year-old son, and the man’s 31-year-old brother-in-law.

He said the raid took place around 6.30am at the family’s house in Singai following information obtained by the Bau Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.

“The raid uncovered five packets believed to contain methamphetamine, worth RM550, from inside a pouch belonging to one of the suspects.

“Two of the suspects were later tested positive for drugs while the other two were negative,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement however did not mention who among the four suspects had tested positive.

The suspects are currently under remand and the case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, added Poge.