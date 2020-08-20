Covid-19: 5 new cases in Malaysia today, 7 recoveries

KUCHING: Malaysia has recorded five new Covid-19 cases today with all of them being imported, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The latest imported cases bring the total number of positive cases in the country to 9,240, Dr Noor Hisham added.

“One imported case involving a foreigner from Bangladesh was reported in Selangor while four cases were reported in Sarawak, involving two locals and two foreigners,” he said in a statement posted on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were still 183 active Covid-19 cases in the country, including seven patients currently receiving treatment in intensive care units, with four of them requiring intubation.

“On the other hand, seven patients have successfully recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, with the total number of recovered cases in the country now at 8,932, or 96.67 per cent of all cases reported.”

The country’s death toll remains at 125 or 1.35 per cent of total positive cases, with no new deaths reported today.