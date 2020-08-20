Digital economic era entails us to change — Chief Minister

KUCHING: The pace of digital economic era now demands Sarawak and its people to change so that they will not be left behind.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this in his Ma’al Hijrah keynote address delivered at Al Abyad Mosque in Matang Jaya here last night.

“The world is developing based on digital technology requiring us to change our methods and approaches from conventional to digital. We have to start moving from a certain point and not from the time when everything is perfect,” he said

He said Sarawak is relatively fortunate to have started moving towards digitalisation in 2017 when the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) was held despite criticisms hurled towards the government for not being in a fully prepared state.

Abang Johari said he recently launched Testbed 5G Centexs and SDEC even when 4G and 3G internet penetration and coverage in Saraeak are not in full capacity.

“Should we wait when all are perfect to develop 5G? The longer we wait the further we will be left behind by countries which are already successful in the digital arena,” he said.