Dr Abdul Rahman decries DAPSY Kuching’s actions for putting Chinese characters on road signs, calls it breach of DBKU regulations

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has said that it is paying serious attention towards the actions of Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Kuching for putting up Chinese characters on road signs around the city.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said such actions by DAPSY had “breached regulations” as they did not obtain the required approval from the commission.

“These actions can be taken as vandalism because they disfigured public property and thus, DBKU is paying serious attention towards this matter,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the actions by DAPSY Kuching were seen to have violated the federal constitution and the National Language Act 1963/1967, which stated that the national language need to be used for all official government businesses, including road signs.

He also remarked that DAP should not drag DBKU into their political agenda and he said their actions were unethical for not taking into account the sentiment of the diverse community in the state and the matter could even trigger racial tension.

In a Facebook post, DAP Sarawak had posted that members from DAPSY Kuching had put up Chinese characters for road signs of Jalan Main Bazaar, Wayang Street and Jalan Greenhill today, which they claimed had been omitted by the commission.