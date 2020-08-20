Ex-PBB Piasau man just ordinary branch member, not secretary — Sardon

MIRI: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Piasau branch chairman Councillor Sardon Zainal yesterday refuted that Kharul Farillah Mohd Ali, who announced Tuesday that he had quit the party, was the secretary of the branch as claimed.

He said the secretary for PBB Piasau was in fact Suhaili Rosli and that Kharul Farillah was only an ordinary member of the branch.

“The move by certain people in joining PSB is not going to weaken our election machinery; instead we are getting stronger,” Sardon said yesterday in response to news reports of Kharul Farillah joining Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Adding on, Sardon said the move by Kharul Farillah to join PSB had no effect on PBB Piasau due to the latter not having any followers.

“There are only a few former PBB members joining PSB. Any claim that more PBB members are set to join PSB is not true.

“PBB Piasau is still as strong as ever including at the grassroots level, and we are ready to face the upcoming election. We in PBB Piasau pledge our full support to the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.”

Sardon said in contrast, PSB lacked grassroots

leaders as well as the necessary election machinery, adding the party is merely trying its luck in the coming polls.