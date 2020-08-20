Health DG: Abide by MOH’s SOP to make Malaysia a better, safer place for all to live in

KUCHING: Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has called upon people from all walks of life to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to make Malaysia a better and safer place for all to live in.

The director-general of Health also reminded health practitioners in the country that the MOH’s logo clearly showed that “by nature we are in a humanitarian profession that requires compassion”.

“Unless we open our own hearts and see, feel and touch other people’s lives, we will never be able to understand the profession, the patients, the people and let alone the nation’s pulse.

“I believe in health we can unite all walks of life in this country, by bringing people together and more so in time of crisis (Covid-19) today.

“We need to do what is right, comply with the SOP and if everyone abides by this, rest assured there will be no better and safer place to live in except in this country,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with Maal Hijrah today.

Dr Noor Hisham urged Malaysians and health practitioners, in particular, to cultivate positive values which would inspire people to reach out to others, and have those values instilled in their own hearts too.

He said people needed positive thoughts, positive words and positive actions.

“Life indeed is a journey that is built on the things we do, and having these three positive building blocks will ensure one’s success.”

He asserted that health practitioners must strive to be a “how thinker” rather than an “if thinker”.

“Have we not been asked the million-dollar question ‘Why did you take up medicine?’. Have we not asked ourselves the more fundamental question in life on why are we here today?”

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic and calamity had opened their hearts to read the signs and symptoms of why they were here.

He added that the pandemic and calamity had also opened their hearts’ inherent trait to help people and themselves, and in return to be closer to the Almighty.

“Let us be better servants to Almighty. Let us give better service to the people. Let us be better Malaysians,” he enthused.