New laws to meet latest changes

Sarawak to amend forests laws to keep up with devt in forest management

KUCHING: Sarawak will review and upgrade its existing state forests legislative acts if necessary to be in line with current needs, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the process of upgrading legislative acts, particularly those related to forest management in the state, is an ongoing process.

“Our heritage has been upgraded and we will upgrade our legislative acts to meet with the current needs.

“Even when establishing our nature centres for example, we have to upgrade certain requirements so that it is in line with the needs of the world. It will not be (at a) standstill,” he told a press conference after laying the foundation stone for the Semenggoh Rainforest Discovery Centre and launching internet connectivity at Semenggoh Wildlife Centre here yesterday.

He said the Sarawak government restructured the State Forest Department (SFD) and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in January to better protect, manage, and conserve Sarawak’s forests and wildlife.

“I have restructured the Sarawak Forest Department by separating the task for conservation of wildlife, which was previously under its jurisdiction, and they will focus on forest management, development, reforestation, as well as our timber industry.

“SFC, under the leadership of (Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment) Datu Len Talif, will be responsible for the wildlife,” he said.

He said restructuring the two departments would enable the state government to channel separate allocations for SFD and SFC for infrastructure development and research.

“This is part of our new approach as we try to ensure a balance between development and efforts to conserve our forests,” he added.