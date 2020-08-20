Police to take action against illegal wildlife traders, poachers in Sarawak – CP

KUCHING (Aug 20): Illegal wildlife traders and poachers in Sarawak can count their days to ‘extinction’, as police throughout the state will be identifying and arresting those involved starting today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said all 28 district police chiefs have been ordered to follow the new directive from the inspector-general of police to stop sale of exotic meat at illegal eateries in Malaysia.

“The Sarawak police will also be working closely with the relevant authorities to carry out this task and put a stop to wildlife crime,” said Aidi when contacted today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador told a press conference after an ‘Ops Khazanah’ meeting in Sepang that the directive is part of the police’s continuous effort to conserve and protect Malaysia’s wildlife.

He also told reporters that each district police chiefs must submit a detailed report of any known premises involved in illegal wildlife trade and exotic food to Bukit Aman by Sept 18.

Abdul Hamid also warned that stern action will be taken against district police chiefs who have failed to identify these premises within the stipulated period.

When contacted, Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhasssan said they will be actively on the ground to identify premises or locations that are involved in the sale of exotic meat at illegal eateries.

“We have received the directive and will be on the ground to check and see if there are any premises which are selling and buying it,” said Aidil.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram when contacted, said that his men are currently gathering intelligence and will monitor any alleged activity.

In Sarawak, the offence is punishable under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

Under the Ordinance, any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells, offers for sale or claims to be offering for sale, imports and exports, or is in possession of any totally protected animal (and protected animal) or any recognisable part or derivative or any nest thereof, shall be guilty of an offence.