Sabah Umno Youth backs Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno Youth is supporting state chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to lead Barisan Nasional’s (BN) election machinery in the coming polls.

Its chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said the state wing supported and respected the decision of BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for Bung Moktar to lead the charge in the election.

“Sabah Umno Youth has vowed and pledged loyalty to defend any decision by the party, besides ensuring that all machinery at the grassroots level works hard to win back the people’s trust in BN,” he said here yesterday.

He added that the BN youth must be ready to plan and fine-tune their arrangements for the election.

“Focus must be channelled towards this, and defeating Warisan must be the main priority,” he said.

“We urge all sides to respect the decision of the leadership, and we must move together to fight for the fate and interest of Sabahans.”

On Tuesday night, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, speaking on behalf of the 12 division leaders, said they did not want a leader who had to attend court cases on corruption charges to campaign for the coalition in the state election.

Abdul Rahman, who is also the Tuaran Umno chief, said putting Bung Moktar as the person in charge would be a costly step.

“We don’t want Sabah to be an experiment. This is an insult to Sabah.

“Sabah has many high-calibre leaders, and to appoint someone with personal problems is a huge insult to us (Umno members) and voters in Sabah.”