Sares to light up 3 Nanga Mekey longhouses

KAPIT: Three longhouses in Nanga Mekey, Merit, Batang Rajang will be powered by solar energy under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).

During an inspection on Monday, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the projects would involve Rumah Lasang Asun (six doors), Rumah Asan Kek (20 doors), and Rumah Budit Along (24 doors).

In his speech, Dr Rundi pointed out that he grew up in a longhouse which did not have electricity.

“Like you, when I was young, I came from a rural longhouse. There wasn’t electricity and water supply. I depended on kerosene lamps, pressure lamps, to do revision at night.

“To speed up reliable electricity and clean water supply to the rural folk, the state government has implemented the Blue Ocean Strategy. Those houses accessible by road will be through the state grid. Isolated clusters where there aren’t any roads, the government will install solar power to light up the houses,” he said.

He pointed out that Sares costs up to RM60,000 per family, with the project for the three longhouses costing some RM7 million to install.

“Although very costly, the government is committed to providing electricity supply to all rural folk to enhance their standard of living. The challenge of solar power, the batteries aren’t long-lasting. With proper maintenance, they probably have about a five-year lifespan. Our aim by then there are roads and the houses will be connected to the state grid.

“I advise the longhouses to form a committee specifically to look after the solar system in your respective longhouse. Take good care because it’s to benefit the whole longhouse community,” said Dr Rundi.

Among those present were Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang.