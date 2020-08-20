Settlement, associates boost Malakoff’s 2Q earnings

KUCHING: Malakoff Corporation Bhd (Malakoff) reported a 2QFY20 net profit of TM105 million for its second quarter of financial year 2020 (2QFY20) which jumped 18 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q).

The reported profit includes an undisclosed settlement with GE, which is estimated to be at circa RM15 million, in relation to the losses and damages incurred as a result of failure events occurred at Tanjung Bin Energy Sdn Bhd (TBE) between April 2017 and June 2019.

The strong results against Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s (Kenanga Research) estimates were due to lower taxation, and higher-than-expected associate income.

“Malakoff’s 2QFY20 net profit jumped 18 per cent q-o-q from RM89.2 million, despite revenue falling 15 per cent, due to the abovementioned settlement with GE.

“After reading through earnings from various assets, we believe the core earnings were fairly flattish and hence the settlement amount could be at around RM15 million,” it estimated in a report yesterday.

Individually, while earnings for all local independent power producers were well on track, Kenanga Research saw that Malakoff’s Prai Power Plant’s capacity payment was lowered by RM6.5 million due to a 20-day forced outage in April while associate income increased by 9.7 per cent to RM50.5 million which was due to higher earnings from MCDOMCO in Oman.

Alam Flora’s profit after tax, amortisation and minority interest (PATAMI) fell to RM13 million from RM15 million previously.

Meanwhile, the contraction in revenue was due to lower energy payment by RM251 million as fuel cost declined.

On a yearly comparison, 2QFY20 and 1HFY20 net profits surged 101 and 63 per cent respectively.

This was largely due to the absence of KEV’s losses (RM26.9 million in loss recorded in 1HFY19) after it was written down by RM433.3 million to zero in 4QFY19.

In addition, there were new earnings from Alam Flora and the 12 per cent additional stake in Shuaibah since 1QFY20.

On the other hand, capacity payment was lower slightly by two per cent or RM11.6 million in 2QFY20 and one per cent or RM7.4 million in 1HFY20 as its Prai Power Plant faced forced outages.

“With the kitchen sinking exercise on KEV in 4QFY19, forward earnings are expected to be stable in the absence of KEV losses.

“With new earnings from Alam Flora and its additional stake in Shuaibah, Malakoff’s earnings are back to resilient mode.

“Post 2QFY20 results, we raised FY20 and FY21 estimates by 11 and six per cent as we lowered taxation assumption and increase associate income projection.”

Despite the decline in Malakoff’s electricity sales, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) saw that the impact on bottom line is insignificant, as bulk of its profit for its local operation are derived from the capacity payment of its power plant.

“As the plant equivalent availability factor for most of Malakoff’s plant continue to be above the threshold guided in the PPA in 2Q20, revenue for the capacity payment have only decline by a mere 2.1 per cent q-o-q,” it detailled in another report.

“Overall, the better-than-expected performance for the quarter, was due to higher contribution from its associates, where profits have increased more than 250 per cent yoy.

“Apart from the lack of absence of the share of losses from its previous loss making associate, the consistent performance from Shuaibah has also helped to lift MLK profits.

“As we believe that the performance is sustainable, we are adjusting up our earnings to factor in the changes.”