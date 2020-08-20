SWP to contest in 7 seven seats, including Tamin in coming state polls

SIBU: Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP) will contest in seven seats, including Tamin in the coming state election, said its acting president Captain (R) Engga Unchat.

Engga, who will be contesting in Tamin, said the party will make an announcement on the other six seats that it will be contesting at a later date.

“SWP will contest seven seats in the coming state election, and I myself will lead SWP into the election and contest in the Tamin seat.

“The rest of the seats will be announced at the right time near to the election,” he said in a press statement today.

Engga said SWP has about 4,000 members in Tamin.

In view of that, he believes that he has a good chance to make inroads into Tamin, which is a stronghold of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Engga said SWP is willing to work with any opposition party in the coming state election.

SWP did not contest in the last state election. In the last state election, PRS fielded Christopher Gira in Tamin, who garnered 6,230 votes to defeat Dr Ali Puji, who stood on Independent ticket with 4,145 votes, while Simon Joseph of PKR polled 954 votes.