Covid-19: 9 new positive cases, 5 local transmissions recorded in Malaysia today,

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Another nine new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded until noon today, of which five were local transmissions and four imported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said this brought the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country to 9,249, while the total number of active cases stood at 179.

The four imported cases who were infected abroad involved foreigners from the Philippines (one case in Kuala Lumpur), Austria (one case in Kuala Lumpur), Indonesia (one case in Selangor) and India (one case in Selangor).

“Of the local transmissions, four are Malaysians and one more involved a foreigner who was screened before returning to his country of origin. He happened to be asymptomatic and has been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

Of the Malaysians, three were detected in Kedah, involving the Tawar cluster while another case in Kuala Lumpur is from a new cluster, dubbed the Maju cluster, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 13 patients had fully recovered today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,945 or 96.7 percent of the case total.

He said to date, seven patients were being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), with four requiring ventilator support.

Also, no Covid-19-related fatalities were reported today, and the death toll remains at 125, or 1.35 percent of the total number of cases. — Bernama