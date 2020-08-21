Dr Rundi: GPS now preparing state election manifesto, will ensure it keeps its promises

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is now in the midst of preparing its state election manifesto, said Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Itom.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) senior vice president said in order to prepare their manifesto, the coalition would have to look back on its past achievements and promises.

“We cannot simply open our mouth and say we will do this and do that without checking what we have done, what we have achieved.

“We also have to check what we have promised or pledged, and if we have delivered them or not,” he said at the ministry’s award presentation ceremony here today.

Dr Rundi said that was what happened to the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He noted that PH had promised so much in the 14th general election, but were unable to fulfill their promises.

He said because they failed to deliver, within 22 months they were gone.

“We in GPS, we have to be realistic on what to deliver, how long it take to deliver them.

“We have to plan carefully to see if we can deliver our promises and pledges before we put them in our election manifesto,” he said.

The next Sarawak state election will be held on or before Sept 7, 2021 with some parties saying it could happen as early as October this year.