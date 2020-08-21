Ibrahim Baki among three newly-appointed Petronas board members

KUCHING: Local corporate figure Dato Ibrahim Baki is one of three newly-appointed board members in Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), the national oil corporation announced Wednesday.

A statement posted on Petronas’ website said the appointment of the three new board members took effect from Aug 17.

The other two new board members are former Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim and Datuk Razali Mohd Yusof.

Petronas in its statement said Ibrahim is a well-respected corporate figure and notable legal professional with over 30 years of experience in both the corporate sector and government-linked companies.

He read law in the United Kingdom, where he graduated with a LL.B (Hons), and was admitted as a Barrister-At-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, it added.

“Ibrahim began his career in 1984, as a legal officer of Petronas in Kuala Lumpur. In 1985, he became the founding partner in Messrs Idris Buang, Ibrahim Baki & Co, Advocates & Solicitors, Sarawak.

“Since 1991, Ibrahim has been involved in several businesses stemming from property development, shipping, logistics, media and management services,” said Petronas.

On Zaharah, the corporation said she had, until recently, held the position of chairperson of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad until May 2020.

She graduated from the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) (LL.B.) and has had over 40 years of experience in legal practice and in the judiciary, it said.

“Zaharah has held various posts including serving as the State Legal Advisor of Selangor, and Parliamentary Draftsman at the Attorney General’s Chambers of Malaysia, prior to her appointment as a Judicial Commissioner in 2004.

“She was confirmed as a High Court Judge in July 2006, and thereafter, was elevated as Court of Appeal Judge in April 2010, Federal Court Judge in February 2015, and appointed as Chief Judge of Malaya in July 2018.”

Razali, meanwhile, is an accomplished business professional with over 30 years of experience in the mining and oil and gas industry, according to Petronas.

It said Razali’s experience ranges from developing businesses, managing complex engineering projects and providing advisory and consultancy services to various organisations.

“Razali graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Mining Engineering) and holds a MSc in Engineering Management, both from the University of Missouri.

“He began his career as a project engineer and thereafter has held various key positions in a number of private and multinational companies in Malaysia. Razali currently sits as a director on the boards of several companies.”

Petronas also expressed it confidence that the knowledge and experience of its new board members will be a

valuable addition to the company.