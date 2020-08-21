Inquest proceedings into death of Nora Anne will be live-streamed

SEREMBAN: The inquest proceedings into the death of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin which will begin on Monday at the Coroner’s Court, Seremban Court Complex will be live streamed.

According to the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office, the public could follow the inquest through the Malaysian Judiciary website, its Facebook account and YouTube channel starting Monday, at 9 am.

“The Malaysian Judiciary will carry a live streaming of the proceedings,” it said in a statement.

The proceedings to be conducted before Coroner Maimoonah Aid, will last for two weeks from Aug 24 to 28 and will continue from Sept 1 to 4.

A total of 64 witnesses will be called to testify to assist in the investigation, the statement said.

Nora Anne’s body was found on Aug 13 last year, near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5 kilometres from the resort where she and her family were staying, at Jalan Pantai, here, following a massive search.

A preliminary post-mortem report revealed there were no criminal elements in Nor Anne’s death and that the teenager had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, due to prolonged stress and hunger. – Bernama