MBKS and PAC to work together to revamp Padungan as hip area

KUCHING: Padungan and its surroundings will be revamped into a more happening area with the joint effort of both the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and the Padungan Area Committee (PAC).

PAC advisor Datuk Lily Yong said that by working together, the Padungan area will be revived, capitalising on the area as part of Kuching City’s “golden triangle”.

“It is very shameful, being the centre of the ‘golden triangle’ when the government is talking about tourism and development in the capital city, but the Padungan area is being left out,” said Yong during a press conference today.

She said that in the past 10 years, there have been no funds channeled into Padungan, apart from the flushing of drains and lighting maintenance.

“This was why the PAC was formed last month, to get the community involved in the development of Padungan, as it is the rice bowl of the people doing business and living in the area,” she said.

“So we are meeting the MBKS mayor today to look into some issues in the area and talk about development and future of Padungan. We are working as a team, together with SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) Kuching Branch to get things done.”

Yong, who is also SUPP Kuching Branch chairwoman, said the PAC was set up by the SUPP Kuching Branch, and involves all businesses in Padungan area including Abell Road and Song Thian Cheok Road. It is led by chairman Lucas Yong who was also present, together with vice chairman Oscar Choo, secretary Angel Teo and treasurer Kueh Kui Hua.

Similarly, MBKS mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said he was pleased to work together with PAC and engage with the community at large.

“I’m sure the people living and doing business here will do their best to revive Padungan. With the representation of SUPP Kuching Branch in the city hall, they will be able to push things forward,” he said.

He added that Padungan was the heart of MBKS and has over 90 years of history.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has also recently announced a five-year development master plan to transform Kuching City.

Meanwhile, Wee said MBKS will start doing spring cleaning around the back alleys of shophouses and some repair works next week as an initial step towards reviving Padungan area.

He said that with the back lanes and side lanes fixed, the businesses can have two frontages which will benefit the businesses.

“I hope that the shopowners can help support us because without their support, we would not be able to achieve our target. We can’t solely depend on the authorities and that is why we want to gather the Padungan community to cooperate and push for the future of Padungan area together.”