Ministry to relook into need to build fire station in Julau — Zuraida

KLANG: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will ask the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department to relook into the need to build a fire station in Julau, Sarawak, as urged by Sarawak PKR leaders.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry had initially identified 118 locations in Sarawak where the construction of Category E fire and rescue stations were required, but Julau did not meet the stipulated criteria.

“Nevertheless, I will ask the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director to relook into it and to determine whether a fire station needs to be built there,” she told reporters here yesterday.

The minister said this in response to Julau PKR Wanita chief Angela Baca’s demand for her (Zuraida) to fulfil her promise to build a Category E fire station in the district.

Zuraida earlier attended the Kapar Community Feast in Bukit Kapar. — Bernama