New PSB member clarifies on his post in PBB Piasau branch

MIRI: Kharul Farillah Mohd Ali, 48, who joined PSB Lambir last week has clarified that he is former PBB Piasau branch youth secretary from 2017-2020 and not PBB Piasau branch secretary as reported recently.

He told The Borneo Post yesterday that he joined PSB on his own will and without any influence by other quarters.

On his choice of PSB as a new platform, he said it is seen as a multi-racial party that not only champions the communities living in urban areas but also those living in the rural areas, and he is attracted to the struggle of the party as it focuses on Sarawak’s interests.

On his former party members, he thanked them for their cooperation all these years and wished them good luck.

“I wish them all the best in their struggle,” he added.

Kharul said he would be moving around with PSB Lambir pro-tem committees to meet the community and voters.