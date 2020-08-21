Seat allocation: Sabah Bersatu hopes allies will make wise decision

TUARAN: Sabah Bersatu hopes that the allied parties will use their wisdom in determining the allocation of seats for the state election scheduled for next month.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said this was because Bersatu’s goal was the same as its allies, which was to win the state election on Sept 26.

“We hope the leaders of the allied parties will use their wisdom to organise and distribute the seats that will be contested,” he told reporters after receiving Bersatu Kampung Baru-Baru membership forms here today.

On Aug 1, Hajiji was reported to have said that Sabah Bersatu was ready to contest in 45 seats in the upcoming state election.

Commenting further, Hajiji said Bersatu had identified its candidates comprising almost 60 per cent of new faces.

However, Hajiji said the list of candidates had not been finalised and added that among the criteria were winning potential and educational background.

He said the number of Bersatu members in Sabah is expected to increase to 200,000 by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, in PORT DICKSON, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the party would use its own logo in the Sabah election even though there were suggestions for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to use the same logo, just like during the 14th General Election.

On distribution of seats, Anwar said negotiations were still ongoing with PH and Warisan allies. – Bernama