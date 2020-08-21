See: Let DUN decide on S’wakian representative in Petronas board of directors

KUCHING (Aug 21): The state government must clarify and explain whether the state was consulted and had made recommendation on the appointment of Datuk Ibrahim Baki in the Petronas board of directors, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

See, who is a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member, said if the state government was consulted and involved in the appointment, he hoped that the state cabinet was mindful that the circumstances warranted a careful selection of the nominees.

“Any Sarawakian representative in the Petronas board should be strategic that his or her representation must be consistent with the objective of advancing and safeguarding the special interests, rights and position of Sarawak concerning our territorial authority and sovereignty and our autonomous power and control over our petroleum resources found within the territory of Sarawak,” he said in a press statement today.

See noted that Petronas had for the first time appointed a retired Chief Judge of Malaya as its board member.

“It is undoubtedly a strategic appointment, in view of the legal battles and ongoing tussles between Sarawak and Putrajaya and Petronas. I am hopeful that Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim will continue to uphold justice and to act fairly and equitably in the discharge of her duties, to end the oppression and discrimination the federal government and the national oil company had occasioned on Sarawak over the past four decades.

“The state government should realise that the Sarawakian representation in the Petronas board of directors is crucial and contentious, being raised and heatedly argued in the State Legislative Assembly on many occasions.

“Previously, we have our former State Secretary being appointed to the Petronas board during his tenure in the state civil service. In this instance, the state has appointed a corporate figure who whelmed companies which amongst others, render services to Petronas. The appointment is certain to have raised eyebrows amongst Sarawakians.”

In order to ensure accountability and transparency, See urged the state government to allow the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to deliberate, debate and decide on the appointment of our Sarawakian representative in the Petronas board of directors.

“The sitting of our State Legislative Assembly is a forum where representatives will deliberate and fortify the state’s resolves to advance and safeguard the special interests, rights and position of Sarawak as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Federal Constitution, to meet the expectations of Sarawakians for greater autonomy and devolution of powers to the State.

“That includes accentuating the Sarawakians aspiration and wishes to the integrity of our territorial realm and ownership of our natural resources including petroleum found therein.”

In this premise, See said it is expected that the Sarawakian representative appointed to the Petronas board must be able to:

⦁ Put forth the expectation and aspiration of all Sarawakians to end the infinite application and exercise of the provisions and authorities under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 to exploit and exhaust our petroleum resources found within the territory of Sarawak.

⦁ There shall be no further delay for Petronas to make full payment of the State Sales Tax (SST) accrued for Year 2019;

⦁ The need for the State Government and Petronas to devise and implement a five-year localisation plan to realise full Sarawakian administration, management and operation of Petronas’ Sarawak Operation, including but not limited to granting full autonomy on the award and manage contracts for management of existing and future assets within the territory of Sarawak;

⦁ Sarawak to be given 50 per cent of asset ownership and 20 per cent of the net profit from all operations from existing and future assets in the State;

⦁ To declare Sarawak’s ownership and sovereign rights, powers, liberties and privileges of exploring, prospecting, exploiting, winning and obtaining petroleum whether onshore or offshore, including the granting of oil and gas mining leases and to enter into production contracts over the remaining blocks and fields of oil and gas potentials yet to be awarded with production sharing contracts (PSC);

⦁ To facilitate the Sarawakian aspiration to set up a state sovereign wealth fund to undertake all upstream and downstream oil and gas projects in Sarawak, to ensure that all Sarawakians will have a share of our valuable petroleum resources in Sarawak.

With the mandate from the DUN, See believed that the Sarawakian representative appointed to the Petronas board of directors would be clothed with authority and be effective in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities, in the interests of Sarawak.