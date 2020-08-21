Senator claims public stopped from seeking help from him

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling is claiming that certain quarters have tried to stop the public from getting help from his service centre.

According to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary, such an act attempts to restrict the freedom of the people.

“I have received news that there are some parties trying to prevent the people from getting help from my office.

This is an act which is rude, disrespectful of the people’s rights, and immature,” he claimed.

“I commend those who dare to go out because they are aware and know their rights as citizens. Whatever help is given, we are free to accept it.”

He said many have been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“All economic sectors have been affected by this pandemic, so I have taken the initiative to work with various parties to run a rice donation programme so as to some extent reduce the burden of the B40 and the needy,” he said.

Ling recently distributed 100 bags of rice to residents of a village here.