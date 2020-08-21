Sewage repair, upgrading works in Rejang Park at 75 pct completion – Tiang

SIBU (Aug 21): Repair and upgrading works for the sewage system in Rejang Park residential and commercial areas here are running smoothly and currently at 75 per cent completion.

Political secretary to the Chief Minister, Michael Tiang, said that the works costed about RM3 million and added that the septic tank installation works for about 366 homes for the first and second phases were fully completed.

“The project is now focusing on installing 61 new joint points in the commercial area that will connect large pipelines to a centralised sewage system and this involves over 30 shop lots.

“Although the project was slightly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO), it is running smoothly and is scheduled to be completed by December this year,” Tiang said at a press conference in Rejang Park today.

He said that the installation of septic tanks, which were now standalone and no longer connected to a centralised sewage system, for the first phase involved a total of 191 residences while the second phase involved 175 residences.

However, Tiang said that there were some houses that were not installed with the septic tank as some homeowners were failed to be traced while others had not cooperated.

In this regard, he urged homeowners in Rejang Park who had not yet replaced their sewage tanks to contact him at 012-8880500 or the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) at 084-333411 for that purpose.

“The installation of this septic tank is given free of charge to the home owners including the connection of pipes to the toilet bowl, and the toilet bowl is also given free with the installation of new floor tiles,” he said.

For home owners who have renewed their sewage tanks themselves, Tiang said he would apply for some form of subsidy from the state government for them.

“We will discuss this matter after December,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also urged traders at the commercial area who have been affected or encountered any inconvenience caused by the implementation of this project to be patient as the project would be completed soon.

According to Tiang, the failure of the centralised sewage system in Rejang Park, which was established about 40 years ago, had affected the lives of the residents over the years.

Most of centralised sewage system had collapsed due to various reasons including renovation and development, he said, adding that SMC had to spend over than RM100,000 to maintain the system.