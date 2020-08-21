SMK Riam teams win four awards at international expo

MIRI: SMK Riam here has made the nation proud when its two teams won four awards at an international summit on Innovation and Design Exposition 2020.

Riam Xplug and TBorneo teams won Best Innovator InSIDE award, Best Innovator (secondary school category), Platinum Award and Gold Award at the recent exposition organised by University of Malaya.

The school, in a statement yesterday, said the international competition was attended by 350 teams from primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, teachers, lecturers, and government and private agencies.

SMK Riam principal, Normah Abd Latiff, was very happy because the TBorneo team represented by Form 1 students – Chai Kah En, Brenda Benya Henry Tukang, Daniel Larry Kalang and Sally Owenna Rangga – won the Gold Award despite participating in an innovation competition for the first time online due to constraints during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

She was also proud of Form 5 students, namely Magdalena Suling Jalong, Barthez Balare Bartholomew, Debie Bangka, May Lija Henry Tukang and Kuan Boon Ho, in winning multiple awards – Platinum Award, Best Innovator (secondary school category) and Gold Award InSIDE 2020 with the uniqueness of an innovative product known as Riam Xplug 2.0.

According to the teacher in-charge, Law Sie Siek, the function of Riam Xplug 2.0 was to warn users to unplug their electrical appliances through a smartphone application before automatically disconnecting the current.

He said this innovation could reduce carbon emissions by reducing electricity consumption and thus reducing problems of increasingly serious greenhouse effects.