Studies ongoing to ascertain whether Covid-19 mutation D614G involved in Sala, Tawar Clusters

TANJUNG MALIM: Studies are still underway to ascertain whether the Sala and Tawar Clusters also involved the D614G-type mutation of Covid-19 like the Sivagangga Cluster.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the ministry viewed seriously the rising number of positive cases from the two clusters and all monitoring activities and preventive measures had been intensified.

“It is the nature of virus…it will mutate to survive, not to kill the host, but we don’t know whether or not it is the D614G-type mutation. Studies are still ongoing,” he told reporters when met at Felda Gunung Besout 4 here today.

The D614G mutation of Covid-19 is reported to be 10 times more infectious, especially among those who do not follow the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the disease.

Eight new cases were reported in Kedah and Penang last Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive Covid-19 cases detected in the Tawar Cluster to 55, while three new cases were reported in the Kedah, making 11 cases involving the Sala Cluster.

Meanwhile, on the report about Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali allegedly violating his 14-day mandatory quarantine order after his recent return from overseas, Dr Noor Azmi said:

“I don’t know the details of the case, but if it is true, then action should be taken as stated under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988). The people want to see justice done and integrity upheld.” – Bernama