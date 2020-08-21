DBKU: Vandalism of road signs by Dapsy serious matter

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) views seriously the actions of Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Kuching in affixing Chinese characters on road signs around the city yesterday.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said in doing so, Dapsy members had breached regulations as they did not obtain the required approval from the commission.

“These actions can be taken as vandalism because they disrupted public properties and thus, DBKU is paying serious attention towards this matter,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the actions violate the Federal Constitution and the National Language Act 1963/1967, which states that the national language is to be used for all official government business, including road signs.

He also remarked that DAP should not drag DBKU into their political agenda, adding the party’s actions were unethical for not taking into account the sentiment of the diverse community in the state whereby racial tension could be triggered.

DAP Sarawak had earlier uploaded photos on its Facebook page showing members from Dapsy Kuching affixing Chinese characters on road signs at Jalan Main Bazaar, Wayang Street and Jalan Greenhill, claiming that the characters were ‘for some reason’ omitted by the commission.