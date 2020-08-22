CM hints at GPS introducing new faces in next state election

SEMOP (Aug 22): The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has hinted that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will introduce new faces in the coming state election.

He said that it was their tradition for political veterans to give chances to younger leaders, especially when the time comes for veterans to step down.

“There could be new faces in the coming election.

“There are politicians who have had expressed their desire to quit politics. For example, Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz who is paving the way for younger leaders to stand in Kalaka constituency.

“This mean we are giving chances to our young leaders. We will groom them because they will be the ones to continue all our efforts,” he said when officiating the ground breaking of 1.7km Batang Paloh Bridge here today.

Abang Johari had earlier advised those groomed to become leaders to be patient and not to follow their emotions as it would take time for them to learn the state’s management.

“If they rushed things in order to climb up the ladder fast, they will be like a boat driven in a haste.

“The boat will capsize before it reached its destination,” he said.

Citing himself, he said that he was groomed by his party’s top leadership when he was young.

“It took time to train because it is not easy to manage a multiracial and multireligious state.

“They must have the experience and this is why there are changes from old to young leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the bridge costing RM298 million will connect Pulau Bruit to Tanjung Manis.

Once connected to Tanjung Manis, he said the bridge will solve the problem of treated water supply shortage to Pulau Bruit.

“We can fix 500mm water pipes on the sides of the bridge to carry treated water to the island,” he said.

The project, which includes the construction of a new 4 km road leading to the bridge from both sides, started on May 8 last year and is expected to be completed by May 7, 2023.

Also present were deputy chief ministers Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs and Public Communications Unit Abdullah Saidol.