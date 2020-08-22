Covid-19: 1 new positive case recorded in Sarawak, total at 688

KUCHING (Aug 22): Sarawak recorded one new positive case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 688.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the case was an imported one, involving a 55-year-old man who came back from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The case works as an offshore scaffolder in Amsterdam. His travel history showed he boarded a plane on August 14 from Amsterdam and transit at Doha, Qatar before continuing the flight to Kuala Lumpur via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and arrived in Malaysia on August 15.

He spent one night in Kuala Lumpur before boarding a plane back to Miri, August 16 through Miri Airport. Upon arrival at Miri Airport, he was brought to the hotel quarantine centre for his 14-day compulsory quarantine.

The case showed no symptoms.

Before returning to Malaysia, the case had informed that he underwent quarantine and rT-PCR swab test in Amsterdam. The test result was negative of Covid-19. Upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur, the case was screened using RTK Antigen on August 15 and the results of the RTK Antigen test was also negative.

During the hotel quarantine in Miri, a swab test was taken for the first rT-PCR test on August 18 and laboratory test results on August 21 found him to be positive of Covid-19.

The case was admitted to the Miri Hospital isolation ward on the same day for further treatment. Contact tracing is being done, with further investigation is still ongoing.

SDMC also informed that there is one case of recovery and discharge. To date, 662 or 96.22 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“Seven cases still being treated at hospital isolation wards.

“As for today, there are three new Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs) reported, and six are still waiting for laboratory results,” it said.

The cumulative total of PUIs is 9,347 to date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 139 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 765 individuals at 14 hotels statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 22,070.

With no deaths reported, death toll remains at 19 or 2.77 per cent of total cases