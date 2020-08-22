Dates for admission of new Unimas students still set for October this year

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has not announced any change to the admission dates for new students going into Semester 1 of the 2020/2021 session.

This statement was issued yesterday in response to news reports and social media posts about the postponement of student’s admission into public universities in Kedah and Sarawak due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The admission of first-year students taking undergraduate programmes is still scheduled to take place on these set dates, from Oct 5 to 8.

“As for new pre-university students, the admission is set for Sept 1 to 5, while for graduate students (coursework), it is from Oct 7 to 9,” said Unimas.

The university also said the lecture sessions for its current students would commence on Oct 12 via full online learning system.

Unimas also stressed that it would always prioritise student’s welfare and continue to be up-to-date on the latest situation concerning Covid-19.

“The Ministry of Higher Education has also informed us that registration for new students will only be deferred in the event of an increase in Covid-19 cases. Any further changes will be announced later, subject to changes or instructions from the federal government or the state government,” it added.

Any further inquiries can be directed to Unimas Pre-University Studies Centre via [email protected], or by calling 082-582 331.

The Undergraduate Studies Division can be reached via [email protected], or 082-581 166, while the Graduate Studies Centre can be contacted via [email protected], or 082-581 053.