Double amputee farmer to reap 300kg of vegetables a month, thanks to govt grant

MIRI: Farmer Ng Sza Liang, a double leg amputee, will be able to produce some 300kg of vegetables a month – thanks an allocation from the state government.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg approved the allocation for the 61-year-old to help him expand and improve his home-based hydroponic vegetable farm.

The Miri Agriculture Department was tasked to assist with the extension and improvement of facilities at the farm, which is in front of Ng’s house at the Tudan Settlement Scheme.

Abang Johari pledged to help Ng during a Chinese New Year visit this year, to see his efforts setting up the hydroponic farm.

“I’m very happy that the Chief Minister remembered and fulfilled his promise to me. My family and I really appreciate it,” he said yesterday during Transport Minister and Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin’s visit.

“The chief minister was impressed by his initiative in setting up the hydroponic home garden when he visited during the Chinese New Year. Furthermore, Ng is selling the vegetables to generate income for his family. This is an excellent example of being independent,” Lee said.

He said Ng is also willing to help teach others, especially the disabled, who want to set up their own hydroponic vegetable farm.

“He can help by sharing his skills and knowledge, so other OKU (disabled) who want to set up they own hydroponic farm can get in touch with him and set a time for him to come teach them.

“In fact, he recently helped a friend in Hilltop Garden start his own hydroponic vegetable farm. You don’t need a big space for such farm,” he said.

Ng has been growing and selling hydroponic vegetables for the past one year.

He started the farm with a capital of around RM3,000.