Lee: Airlines advised to provide hourly intervals between arrivals into S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 22): Airline companies are advised to provide a one-hour interval between flight arrivals into the state, said Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

This was done in response to feedbacks from the public regarding the congestion occuring at airport terminals statewide due to the overlapping of flight arrivals into the state.

“We are fully aware of the congestions that are happening at the airport terminals in Sarawak due to the overlapping of flight arrivals into the state. It is always our priority to provide a hassle-free service to the passengers returning or coming to the state.

“In this matter, we had written to airline companies including Airasia requesting them to have a one-hour interval between their flight arrivals into the state to allow ample time for the passengers to undergo the necessary documentation clearance by the relevant authorities and health screening process carried out by the Ministry of Health (MOH). This is vital to help us in curbing the spread of Covid-19 into Sarawak,” he said in a press release today.

Lee said the ministry had also written to Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to seek their cooperation and to assist the airlines in making sure sufficient interval time between the flight arrivals.

This, he added will also allow sufficient time for health screening processes, documentation and custom clearance at airport terminals.

“Airasia has responded to our request to have the one-hour interval arrival time between flights and they are making the necessary arrangements with the relevant authorities namely National Slot Coordination Malaysia (NSCM), MAVCOM and CAAM.

“With the support from all the stakeholders, namely the airlines, NSCM, MAVCOM, CAAM, MOH, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) and other relevant agencies, we will be able to resolve this congestion and more importantly to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he said.