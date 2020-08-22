Multi-billion ringgit project at Dumpil Bay not approved yet – council

KOTA KINABALU: The Putatan District Council would like to clarify on the 100-acre proposed development of RM10 billion satellite town at Dumpil Bay, along Kota Kinabalu-Putatan Lok Kawi Highway as announced by Setara Juara Sdn Bhd on 12 August 2020 in a local newspaper.

While the Government welcomes investment into the State which will generate more economic activities and more jobs for the rakyat, the proposed project has not been approved by the relevant authorities yet.

Although the conceptual development plan (Preliminary DP) has been submitted to the State Planning Council (Majlis Perancang Negeri (MPN) on 4 August 2020 for comment and approval on the suitability of the zones, however the State Planning Council (MPN) which is chaired by the Minister of Local Government and Housing can only meet after the election pending the appointment of a Minister of Local Government and Housing.

Once the MPN has approved on the zone suitability, the DP will be circulated to all the relevant technical departments for comments.