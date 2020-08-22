PBDSB denies claim of ex-Youth chief joining other party

MIRI: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has dismissed allegation of its former Youth chief, Rapelson Richard Hamit, quitting the post to join another political party.

PBDSB president Bobby William clarified that Rapelson’s decision to step down was to give way to another young leader to take charge of PBDSB Youth.

“No. He is 100 per cent PBDS(B). I know Rapelson personally and he is still a PBDS(B) member,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to Bobby, Rapelson would continue to support PBDSB while spending more time with his family.

“I wish him all the best. He needs more time to be with his family, especially with his two lovely daughters.

“His support is 100 per cent with PBDS(B) – I know Rapelson,” he added.

Bobby said PBDSB had yet to call for a meeting over Rapelson’s resignation as the party’s Youth chief, as its priority was ‘to move ahead’ after the Registrar of Societies (RoS) had accepted the party’s appeal to be reinstated.

Bobby called upon all Dayaks to return to the party, as PBDSB would provide a vehicle for like-minded members to fight for the rights and interests of the Dayak community.

PBDSB was deregistered in June last year after failing to submit its annual returns from 2014 to 2017.