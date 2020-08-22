Police, Padawan Municipal Council working to cancel licenses of businesses disguised as illegal gambling premises

KUCHING (Aug 22): The Padawan district police is currently in talks with the Padawan Municipal Council to cancel the license of business premises which act as a front for illegal gambling activities.

Padawan district police deputy chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said this was part of the police’s continuous effort to eradicate illegal lottery and online gambling activities under their jurisdiction.

“This is a drastic measure that we have to take against the offenders who disguise themselves behind normal business premises (sundry shops or telecommunication shops),” said Lim in a statement last night.

He added that offender(s) can be charged in court under the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953 and the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

Yesterday, the police together with personnel from Sarawak Energy Berhad disconnected the electricity supply to eight premises in Matang and Batu Kawa when they were found to be involved in illegal gambling activities.

Lim added that the operation was carried out under Section 21A(1) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953.

Between Jan 1 and Aug 21, the Padawan district police has disconnected the electricity supply to a total of 48 premises – 19 of which were carried out this month.

Meanwhile, Lim also disclosed that suspect who was involved in the road bully case at Jalan Arang to Batu Kawa on Aug 17 was charged in court yesterday (Aug 21).

“The suspect pleaded not guilty to two charges under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he added.

One of the charges, he said, was due to the road bully case while the other charge is for the suspect’s act of breaking down a door while under remand.

The court has fixed a RM8,000 bail for both charges which he failed to pay.