SDMC: Kuching Construction Company Cluster ends, six active clusters remain in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 22): The Kuching Construction Company Cluster has ended with no new Covid-19 cases reported within 28 days since the last case was detected, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

In a statement, SDMC said that the Kuching Construction Company Cluster was detected on July 25 after two positive cases were confirmed.

The cluster involved two local workers from a construction company that operates in Kuching. The index case, who was the 578th case in the state, underwent a health screening at a private health facility on July 11. Laboratory results from a rT-PCR test showed that he tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12.

Following the report of the index case, a second case (649th case) was detected as a result of contact tracing in which a total of 91 contacts comprising 90 Malaysians and one non-Malaysian were screened.

Both of these positive cases did not show any symptoms of the disease and had no history of traveling abroad within 30 days before tested positive.

Both had been treated at Sarawak General Hospital. The last case recovered from the disease and was discharged on Aug 5.

The Kuching Construction Company Cluster was an isolated cluster and has been successfully contained with the cooperation between the State Health Department and SDMC.

SDMC revealed that with the end of that cluster, the state currently has six active clusters involving 57 cases.

The active clusters are the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Satok Market Cluster (4), and Seri Alam Cluster in Bintulu (4).