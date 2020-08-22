Singapore to reduce SHN to 7 days for travellers from 6 low Covid-19 risk areas

SINGAPORE: Singapore will shorten the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) duration to 7 days from the current 14 days for travellers from six low-risk countries and regions, including Malaysia.

“Changes will take effect from Sept 1, 2020, 0000 hours (12 am), for all travellers entering or departing Singapore,” said the republic’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Covid-19 in a statement issued here today.

The other five are Australia, excluding Victoria State, Macao, China, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Travellers from these countries and regions would be allowed to serve the 7-day SHN at their place of residence, it said, as with Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Meanwhile, Long-Term Pass holders may serve their 7-day SHN at a place of residence that they or their family members own or are sole tenants of; or in suitable accommodation such as a hotel.

The statement noted that the Covid-19 test would continue to be administered before the end of the 7-day SHN.

However, the Taskforce said travel conditions under specific travel arrangements such as Green/Fast Lane arrangements and Periodic Commuting Arrangement with Malaysia would also continue to apply.

Effective Sept 1, the republic will also start lifting its current border restrictions to allow the entry of visitors from Brunei Darussalam and New Zealand into Singapore.

Travellers entering Singapore and who have remained in either Brunei Darussalam or New Zealand in the last consecutive 14 days prior to their entry will not be required to serve a SHN.

Instead, they will undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival at the airport and only be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore after receiving a negative test result. – Bernama