SMC mulls creating more space for traders at Jalan Indah Sunday Market

SIBU (Aug 22): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is planning to lay concrete on the open space at the Sunday Market in Jalan Indah next month to accommodate smaller stalls due to the increasing number of applications to trade there.

SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Albert Tiang said it will be able to accommodate about 20 smaller stalls, each measuring six feet by four feet.

“There are too many applications (for the permit to trade at the weekend market). That is why we want to create more trading lots to meet the number of applications.

“Once the trading lots are ready, SMC will contact those who have submitted their application (for permit),” he said today.

Tiang noted that there are about 180 traders currently trading at the Sunday Market.

“From this number, about 20 (traders) trade there are without permits. The other 160 have permits, of which 15 are Tamu traders,” he explained.

He was happy to note of good compliance among traders and visitors with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

On whether or not the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) will be lifted on Sept 1, he said SMC will observe the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) directive and act on it.

Regarding traffic flow at the Sunday Market, he did not deny there was slight congestion, but he explained that this was only for a short period of time.

As parking lots at the commercial shop lots were inadequate, some visitors had resorted to parking along the roadside but did not obstruct the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, SMC chairman Clarence Ting said he had been informed by his deputy Bujang Zainuddin and councillors during their early morning visit yesterday that business was brisk at around 6.20am yesterday.

“I have reminded officers to ensure that the market be kept clean,” Ting said in a Facebook post today.

The Sunday Market began operations at its new location (Pasar Tamu Indah) on Aug 1, after it was relocated from Jalan Mahsuri.

The Sunday Market, which relocated from Jalan Mahsuri, operates from 6am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.