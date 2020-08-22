S’wak, Sabah MPs under Azmin Ali’s ‘G10’ bloc ready to join Bersatu

KUCHING: Sarawak and Sabah MPs under Gombak MP Dato Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s political bloc are ready to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), announced Saratok MP Ali Biju.

“We, the representatives from Sarawak and Sabah, formed a political bloc named as G10 led by Azmin and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin on the basis of an agreement.

“For that reason too, we are ready to join Bersatu as a multi-racial political platform. The composition of this political platform covers the whole country, representing all races,” he said when speaking at the National Congress held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

In late February this year, the G10 bloc led by Azmin resigned en masse from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Aside from Ali, the Sarawak and Sabah MPs who joined Azmin’ bloc were Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Jonathan Yassin (Ranau). Selangau MP Baru Bian who previously joined the bloc had left and later joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in late May.

The other MPs under the bloc were Azmin (Gombak), Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Kamaruddin Jaafar (Bandar Tun Razak), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Rashid Hasnoon (Batu Pahat), Santhara Kumar (Segamat).

Speaking at the event, Ali who is Deputy Minister of of Energy and Natural Resources expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as he had elected a Sarawakian leader as the Senior Minister of Public Works and thus, continued the Pan Borneo Highway project.

As such, he had placed his hopes that the development of road networks will also cover the upgrade works of roads located in the state which connects the villages to the cities.

“This in turn will ease the (road) networks that will directly boost the local economy,” he said.

The National Congress event held today was organised by pro-Azmin groups – Penggerak Komuniti Negara, Pemuda Negara, Nations of Women (NOW), and Penggerak Wanita Muda Negara.

It was held to commemorate Merdeka Day, held on Aug 31.